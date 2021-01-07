Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Wrangler

132,673 KM

Details Description Features

$25,887

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4x4 Sahara Leather Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4x4 Sahara Leather Nav

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 6433452
  2. 6433452
  3. 6433452
  4. 6433452
  5. 6433452
  6. 6433452
  7. 6433452
  8. 6433452
  9. 6433452
  10. 6433452
  11. 6433452
  12. 6433452
  13. 6433452
  14. 6433452
  15. 6433452
  16. 6433452
  17. 6433452
  18. 6433452
  19. 6433452
  20. 6433452
  21. 6433452
  22. 6433452
  23. 6433452
Contact Seller

$25,887

+ taxes & licensing

132,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6433452
  • Stock #: 15230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,673 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $42,160132,673 KMThis 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4x4 Sahara is powered by a 3.6L engine that is paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission. This Wrangler is equipped with fog lights, steering wheel mounted controls, navigation system, traction control, heated seats, removable roof & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
3.73 Axle Ratio
Convertible Hardtop
Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag
ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration
24G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive USB port 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class II receiver hitch trailer sway damping 4-pin trailer tow wiring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2007 Freightliner M2...
 233,392 KM
$55,887 + tax & lic
2015 Lode King Tride...
 0 KM
$31,887 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 3500 4x4 Cr...
 128,855 KM
$48,887 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory