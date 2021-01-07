2012 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry remote start Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Rear On/Off Road Tires - Front On/Off Road Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features 3.73 Axle Ratio Convertible Hardtop Sirius satellite radio w/1-year subscription Targa Roof Conventional Spare Tire BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS 3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD) P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD) 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: UConnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag ANTI-SPIN REAR DIFFERENTIAL AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration 24G SAHARA CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans 18" X 7.5" SATIN SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) MEDIA CENTRE 730N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player hard drive USB port 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation UConnect voice command w/Bluetooth TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class II receiver hitch trailer sway damping 4-pin trailer tow wiring

