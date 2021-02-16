Menu
2012 Kia Sportage

274,673 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2012 Kia Sportage

2012 Kia Sportage

SX

2012 Kia Sportage

SX

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

274,673KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6587356
  Stock #: 21SE6192A
  VIN: KNDPCCA62C7239765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Techno Orange Metallic
  • Interior Colour Steel Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21SE6192A
  • Mileage 274,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. On almost any road condition, this Kia Sportage SX offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Take home this 2012 Kia Sportage SX and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Kia Sportage SX is sure to sell fast. The look is unmistakably Kia, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Kia Sportage SX will definitely turn heads. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/02/16

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
Front/rear mud guards
Front fog lamps
Trip Computer
Roof-mounted antenna
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
Remote keyless entry w/panic
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/HomeLink
Rear Privacy Glass
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Rear child safety door locks
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
(3) rear child seat anchors
Side Impact Air Bags
Electronic stability program w/traction control system
Leather-wrapped shift knob
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
STANDARD PAINT
130-amp alternator
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front/rear floormats
Impact-sensing door locks
(2) front cupholders
Bluetooth hands-free link
Electric Fuel Door Release
Pwr tilt/slide sunroof
Lift-type tailgate
Front/rear map pockets
Rear parking sonar
Downhill brake control
Hill assist control
Roll over protection
Intermittent rear window wiper
Electric brake distribution
Front/rear passenger assist grips
6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
P235/55R18 all-season tires
Dual front air bags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor
Temporary spare tire -inc: steel wheel
Upper body-colour bumpers
Lower black bumpers
Lower side black moulding
Black wheel arch mouldings w/chrome belt line
Chrome tiger nose grille
Rear high mounted stop light
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: side repeater lamps
Solar glass tinted windshield
Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
Leather heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr adjustable slide/recline driver height adjustment driver lumbar support adjustable headrests
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: folding strap adjustable headrests centre armrest w/cup holders
Centre armrest w/storage
Door sill scuff plate
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control audio controls
Warning indicators -inc: key-in ignition seat belt door ajar
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down feature
Pwr door locks -inc: dual central locking
Smart key push button start
Dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: air filter ionizer
Pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (1) rear
Metal grain interior accents -inc: door centre line
Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions
Lighting -inc: centre room lamp cargo lamp auto light control rear combination lamp front map lamp w / sunglass case front door courtesy reflector
Cargo area -inc: net hooks cargo cover luggage net luggage centre tray
3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front height-adjustment pretensioners
Cooling glove box
Supervision Cluster
All-wheel drive -inc: locking differential
Dynamic dampers
MacPherson strut front independent suspension
Multi-link rear independent suspension
Front/rear side curtain air bags -inc: roll over sensor
2.0L T-GDI engine
68 amp/hr battery -inc: battery saver
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: UVO infotainment system w/rearview camera aux jack USB port (7) speakers subwoofer external amp iPod cable
18 sport alloy wheels
Orange door trim
TECHNO ORANGE METALLIC
STEEL BLACK CLOTH SEAT W/LEATHER TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

