2012 Kia Sportage

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Exterior Rear Spoiler Roof Rails Front/rear mud guards Front fog lamps Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Roof-mounted antenna Security Anti-theft engine immobilizer Comfort FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX Remote keyless entry w/panic Electrochromic rearview mirror w/HomeLink Windows Rear Privacy Glass Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Safety Rear child safety door locks 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes (3) rear child seat anchors Side Impact Air Bags Electronic stability program w/traction control system Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES STANDARD PAINT 130-amp alternator Rear window defroster w/timer Front/rear floormats Impact-sensing door locks (2) front cupholders Bluetooth hands-free link Electric Fuel Door Release Pwr tilt/slide sunroof Lift-type tailgate Front/rear map pockets Rear parking sonar Downhill brake control Hill assist control Roll over protection Intermittent rear window wiper Electric brake distribution Front/rear passenger assist grips 6-SPEED STEPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION P235/55R18 all-season tires Dual front air bags -inc: passenger occupancy sensor Temporary spare tire -inc: steel wheel Upper body-colour bumpers Lower black bumpers Lower side black moulding Black wheel arch mouldings w/chrome belt line Chrome tiger nose grille Rear high mounted stop light Body-colour heated pwr mirrors -inc: side repeater lamps Solar glass tinted windshield Intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer Leather heated front bucket seats -inc: 6-way pwr adjustable slide/recline driver height adjustment driver lumbar support adjustable headrests 60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: folding strap adjustable headrests centre armrest w/cup holders Centre armrest w/storage Door sill scuff plate Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: cruise control audio controls Warning indicators -inc: key-in ignition seat belt door ajar Pwr windows w/driver-side auto-up/down feature Pwr door locks -inc: dual central locking Smart key push button start Dual zone automatic air conditioning -inc: air filter ionizer Pwr outlets -inc: (2) front (1) rear Metal grain interior accents -inc: door centre line Covered illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions Lighting -inc: centre room lamp cargo lamp auto light control rear combination lamp front map lamp w / sunglass case front door courtesy reflector Cargo area -inc: net hooks cargo cover luggage net luggage centre tray 3-point seat belts at all positions -inc: front height-adjustment pretensioners Cooling glove box Supervision Cluster All-wheel drive -inc: locking differential Dynamic dampers MacPherson strut front independent suspension Multi-link rear independent suspension Front/rear side curtain air bags -inc: roll over sensor 2.0L T-GDI engine 68 amp/hr battery -inc: battery saver AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: UVO infotainment system w/rearview camera aux jack USB port (7) speakers subwoofer external amp iPod cable 18 sport alloy wheels Orange door trim TECHNO ORANGE METALLIC STEEL BLACK CLOTH SEAT W/LEATHER TRIM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

