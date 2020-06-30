+ taxes & licensing
**ONE OWNER - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $47,86099,659 KMThis 2012 Ram 1500 4x4 Crew Cab Outdoorsman is powered by a 5.7L HEMI engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This 1500 is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, cloth bucket seats, power driver seat, running boards, fog lights, steering wheel mounted controls, remote start, trailer brake controller, stability control, bed liner, heated exterior mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!
