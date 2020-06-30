2012 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Floor mats Power Outlet Front/rear rubber floor mats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Windows Sliding Rear Window Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch 121 LITRE FUEL TANK BLACK TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) Conventional Spare Tire Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield 17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD) 5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port DARK SLATE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat floor-mounted auto shift lever ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES Requires Subscription LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani...

