2012 RAM 1500

99,659 KM

$19,811

+ tax & licensing
$19,811

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

2012 RAM 1500

2012 RAM 1500

4x4 Crew Cab Outdoorsman

2012 RAM 1500

4x4 Crew Cab Outdoorsman

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  Listing ID: 5328212
  Stock #: 14650A
  VIN: 1C6RD7LT4CS118658

$19,811

+ taxes & licensing

99,659KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Interior
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 14650A
  • Mileage 99,659 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $47,86099,659 KMThis 2012 Ram 1500 4x4 Crew Cab Outdoorsman is powered by a 5.7L HEMI engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This 1500 is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, cloth bucket seats, power driver seat, running boards, fog lights, steering wheel mounted controls, remote start, trailer brake controller, stability control, bed liner, heated exterior mirrors, keyless entry, cruise control & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Front/rear rubber floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Sliding Rear Window
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
BLACK
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Conventional Spare Tire
Chrome Tubular Side Steps By MOPAR
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate shield
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle electronic shift-on-demand transfer case
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror remote USB port
DARK SLATE INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH LOW BACK BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat floor-mounted auto shift lever ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet
LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES
Requires Subscription
LUXURY GROUP -inc: fold-away pwr heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror sun visors w/illuminated vani...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

