2013 Dodge Challenger

Exterior Colour
Purple
Interior Colour
Dark Slate Gray Interior
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
2-door
Stock #
P8004
Mileage
53,231 KM
Convenience
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
12V centre console pwr outlet
Instrument cluster w/SRT performance display screen
Powertrain
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Exterior
Front license plate bracket
Interior
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Integrated rear window antenna
Comfort
Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
Suspension
High Performance Suspension
Seating
Premium leather-trimmed bucket seats
Rear 60/40 folding bench seat
Additional Features
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Tilt & telescopic steering column
All-speed traction control
Illuminated Door Pull Handles
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Cargo compartment dress-up
4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Front & rear climate control outlets
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
P245/45ZR20 all-season performance tires
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Speed-sensitive pwr locks
Variable-intermittent wipers
Visors w/illuminated mirrors
UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth
Dual black centre stripes
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Floor console -inc: fore/aft slide armrest
Hydraulic assist brake booster
Steering wheel mounted shift control w/sport mode
Traveler & mini trip computer
Performance tuned pwr rack & pinion steering
730 CCA maintenance-free battery
(6) Boston Acoustics speakers
Dual exhaust w/bright tips
CUSTOM PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS
Severe duty II engine cooling
Instrument panel silver metal brush bezel
Uconnect 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5 touch screen
Anti-spin rear differential (REQ: DEC Transmission)
6.4L MDS V8 SRT Hemi engine
