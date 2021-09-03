Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Challenger

53,231 KM

Details Description Features

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Challenger

2013 Dodge Challenger

SRT8

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Challenger

SRT8

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

  1. 7749390
  2. 7749390
  3. 7749390
  4. 7749390
  5. 7749390
  6. 7749390
  7. 7749390
  8. 7749390
  9. 7749390
  10. 7749390
  11. 7749390
  12. 7749390
  13. 7749390
  14. 7749390
  15. 7749390
  16. 7749390
  17. 7749390
  18. 7749390
  19. 7749390
  20. 7749390
  21. 7749390
  22. 7749390
  23. 7749390
Contact Seller

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

53,231KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7749390
  • Stock #: P8004
  • VIN: 2C3CDYCJ4DH683363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray Interior
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P8004
  • Mileage 53,231 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer is pleased to be currently offering this 2013 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with 53,500km. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
HID Headlamps
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Remote Start System
Passenger assist handle
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors
12V centre console pwr outlet
Instrument cluster w/SRT performance display screen
Rear Wheel Drive
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Rear Spoiler
Fog Lamps
Body-colour door handles
Solar control glass
Front license plate bracket
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Engine Oil Cooler
ILLUMINATED CUPHOLDERS
Heated Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Vehicle info centre
SECURITY ALARM
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Automatic Headlamps
Tire Pressure Monitoring Display
Hill start assist
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Integrated rear window antenna
Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
High Performance Suspension
Body-colour fascias
Premium leather-trimmed bucket seats
Rear 60/40 folding bench seat
Keyless GO
hood scoop
Tip Start
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Trunk lamp
Floor Carpet
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Pwr trunklid release
All-speed traction control
Body-colour mirrors
Illuminated Door Pull Handles
Spare Tire Delete
Autostick Automatic Transmission
Cargo compartment dress-up
Cell phone storage
Remote USB Port
4-wheel anti-lock performance disc brakes
Front reading/map lamps
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Front & rear climate control outlets
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
Bright fuel filler door
P245/45ZR20 all-season performance tires
Pwr windows w/front 1-touch down
Rear armrest w/cupholder
Rear courtesy lamps
Satin chrome grill
Speed-sensitive pwr locks
Temp & compass gauge
Tire service kit
Variable-intermittent wipers
Visors w/illuminated mirrors
UConnect hands-free communication w/Bluetooth
Pwr 6-way driver seat
Dual black centre stripes
Pwr 4-way driver lumbar adjust
Floor console -inc: fore/aft slide armrest
Ready alert braking
Hydraulic assist brake booster
Aux Audio Input
Steering wheel mounted shift control w/sport mode
Traveler & mini trip computer
Performance tuned pwr rack & pinion steering
220-Amp Alternator
3.06 Axle Ratio
276-Watt Amplifier
730 CCA maintenance-free battery
(6) Boston Acoustics speakers
Dual exhaust w/bright tips
Knock back mitigation
CUSTOM PAINTED BRAKE CALIPERS
Severe duty II engine cooling
Adaptive Damping
Instrument panel silver metal brush bezel
Uconnect 430 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 40GB hard drive w/28GB available 6.5 touch screen
20 x 9.0 aluminum wheels
Anti-spin rear differential (REQ: DEC Transmission)
6.4L MDS V8 SRT Hemi engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Red Deer

2017 Kia Sorento EX ...
 119,760 KM
$22,800 + tax & lic
2016 Porsche Cayenne...
 155,500 KM
$63,500 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT
 71,908 KM
$45,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

Call Dealer

403-314-XXXX

(click to show)

403-314-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory