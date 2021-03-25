Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Expedition

255,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Expedition

2013 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Expedition

Max Limited

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

  1. 6808091
  2. 6808091
  3. 6808091
  4. 6808091
  5. 6808091
  6. 6808091
  7. 6808091
  8. 6808091
  9. 6808091
  10. 6808091
  11. 6808091
  12. 6808091
  13. 6808091
  14. 6808091
  15. 6808091
  16. 6808091
  17. 6808091
  18. 6808091
  19. 6808091
  20. 6808091
Contact Seller

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

255,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6808091
  • Stock #: P7901
  • VIN: 1FMJK2A51DEF46704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 255,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Ford Expedition Max Limited delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Take home this Ford Expedition Max Limited, and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/03/25

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
Remote Keyless Entry
Universal Garage Door Opener
Front Tow Hooks
Cigar Lighter
Rear intermittent wiper
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Reverse Sensing System
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes
Front side-impact air bags
AdvanceTrac w/roll stability control (RSC)
Lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Body-colour running boards
Electrochromic rearview mirror
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter audio volume limiter early low fuel warning programmable sound chimes Belt-Minder w/audio mute
Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: rear aux air cond controls
Rear Window Defroster
Solar-tinted glass w/rear quarter privacy glass
Chrome Grille
Body-colour front/rear bumpers
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Pwr Liftgate
Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Independent multi-link rear suspension
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
3.73 Axle Ratio
4-wheel drive
Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering
Illuminated glove box
Cargo management system
Perimeter Alarm System
Carpeted floor covering
SOS post crash alert system
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Pwr rear quarter windows
Body-colour wheel lip mouldings
Pwr door locks w/auto-lock
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
Forward sensing system
SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist
Safety Canopy system for 1st 2nd & 3rd row
Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors
Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system
20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
1st/2nd row carpeted floor mats
Floor mounted shifter
Pwr outlets -inc: (2) in 1st row (1) in cargo area
2nd/3rd row coat hooks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: brake assist
Pwr moonroof -inc: mini overhead console
Chrome roof rack w/black crossbars
Body-colour trim
Autolamp automatic on/off complex reflector headlamps -inc: rain-lamps black-out treatment
Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors -inc: memory integrated turn signals spotter puddle lamps driver-side auto-dimming
SecuriCode keyless entry keypad on door
Front perforated leather heated/cooled bucket seats -inc: 10-way dual pwr seats w/pwr lumbar driver seat memory
3rd row PowerFold 60/40 split-bench seat
Floor console -inc: large storage bin coin holder pen/pencil holder (2) rear headphone jacks
Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/wood insert & audio controls
Instrument cluster w/message centre -inc: tachometer trip odometer compass outside temp display
Pwr windows -inc: driver-side 1-touch-up/down
1st/2nd row & liftgate grab handles
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry w/approach lamps delayed accessory lighting 1st row dome lamp 1st row reading lamps cargo lamp illuminated door switches
Cupholders -inc: (4) in 1st row (2) in 2nd row (3) in 3rd row
110V AC outlet
Traction control w/engine braking
Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners load limiting retractors dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensor driver seat position sensing crash severity sensing
Rearview camera *Display in rearview mirror unless 58F Navigation System is ordered*
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Chrome tipped exhaust pipe
5.4L SOHC SEFI 24-valve V8 FFV engine
72-amp/hr maintenance-free battery -inc: battery saver
Independent SLA front suspension
P275/55R20 all-season OWL tires *Late Availability*
2nd row heated leather 40/20/40 split-bench seat -inc: manual recline
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: premium sound system w/(6) speakers subwoofer aux input jack speed sensitive volume control rear audio controls
HD trailer tow pkg -inc: class IV hitch receiver wiring harness w/4-pin & 7-pin connector HD aux transmission oil cooler HD radiator electronic braking wiring kit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Red Deer

2020 Kia Sportage LX
 15,967 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento SX
 119,014 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul LX
 95,541 KM
$10,200 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

Call Dealer

403-314-XXXX

(click to show)

403-314-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory