2013 Ford Expedition

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

3.73 Axle Ratio

4-wheel drive

Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering

Illuminated glove box

Cargo management system

Perimeter Alarm System

Carpeted floor covering

SOS post crash alert system

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Pwr rear quarter windows

Body-colour wheel lip mouldings

Pwr door locks w/auto-lock

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION

Forward sensing system

SYNC voice activated communications & entertainment system -inc: Bluetooth capability steering wheel audio controls USB port audio input jack 911 assist

Safety Canopy system for 1st 2nd & 3rd row

Dual sunvisors w/illuminated vanity mirrors

Easy Fuel capless fuel-filler system

20 POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS

1st/2nd row carpeted floor mats

Floor mounted shifter

Pwr outlets -inc: (2) in 1st row (1) in cargo area

2nd/3rd row coat hooks

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: brake assist

Pwr moonroof -inc: mini overhead console

Chrome roof rack w/black crossbars

Body-colour trim

Autolamp automatic on/off complex reflector headlamps -inc: rain-lamps black-out treatment

Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors -inc: memory integrated turn signals spotter puddle lamps driver-side auto-dimming

SecuriCode keyless entry keypad on door

Front perforated leather heated/cooled bucket seats -inc: 10-way dual pwr seats w/pwr lumbar driver seat memory

3rd row PowerFold 60/40 split-bench seat

Floor console -inc: large storage bin coin holder pen/pencil holder (2) rear headphone jacks

Leather-wrapped steering wheel w/wood insert & audio controls

Instrument cluster w/message centre -inc: tachometer trip odometer compass outside temp display

Pwr windows -inc: driver-side 1-touch-up/down

1st/2nd row & liftgate grab handles

Lighting -inc: illuminated entry w/approach lamps delayed accessory lighting 1st row dome lamp 1st row reading lamps cargo lamp illuminated door switches

Cupholders -inc: (4) in 1st row (2) in 2nd row (3) in 3rd row

110V AC outlet

Traction control w/engine braking

Personal Safety System -inc: safety belt pretensioners load limiting retractors dual stage front air bags w/passenger sensor driver seat position sensing crash severity sensing

Rearview camera *Display in rearview mirror unless 58F Navigation System is ordered*

Integrated Trailer Brake Controller

Chrome tipped exhaust pipe

5.4L SOHC SEFI 24-valve V8 FFV engine

72-amp/hr maintenance-free battery -inc: battery saver

Independent SLA front suspension

P275/55R20 all-season OWL tires *Late Availability*

2nd row heated leather 40/20/40 split-bench seat -inc: manual recline

AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: premium sound system w/(6) speakers subwoofer aux input jack speed sensitive volume control rear audio controls