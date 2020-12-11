Menu
2013 GMC Sierra 2500

50,336 KM

Details

$28,887

+ tax & licensing
Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

HD 4x4 Reg Cab WT

HD 4x4 Reg Cab WT

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

50,336KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6310536
  Stock #: 15177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # 15177
  • Mileage 50,336 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $44,82050,336 KMThis 2013 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4x4 Reg Cab WT is powered by a 6.0L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Sierra is equipped with Bluetooth connectivity, air conditioning, intermittent wipers, steering wheel mounted controls, stability control, tilt steering column, ABS brakes, traction control, cruise control & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE - 6.0L SFI V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD)
AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE CURTAIN ROOF RAIL MOUNTED HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT -inc: driver/front passenger side impact air bags outboard seating position w/rollover sensor
AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER -inc: thorax & pelvic protection

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

