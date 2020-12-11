2013 GMC Sierra 2500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection ENGINE - 6.0L SFI V8 FLEX-FUEL (STD) AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE CURTAIN ROOF RAIL MOUNTED HEAD CURTAIN SIDE-IMPACT -inc: driver/front passenger side impact air bags outboard seating position w/rollover sensor AIR BAG RESTRAINT - SIDE IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER -inc: thorax & pelvic protection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.