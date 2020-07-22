Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

107,143 KM

Details Description Features

$19,942

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,942

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Laredo PSeat

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4x4 Laredo PSeat

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 5682660
  2. 5682660
  3. 5682660
  4. 5682660
  5. 5682660
  6. 5682660
  7. 5682660
  8. 5682660
  9. 5682660
  10. 5682660
  11. 5682660
  12. 5682660
  13. 5682660
  14. 5682660
  15. 5682660
  16. 5682660
  17. 5682660
  18. 5682660
  19. 5682660
  20. 5682660
  21. 5682660
  22. 5682660
  23. 5682660
  24. 5682660
Contact Seller

$19,942

+ taxes & licensing

107,143KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5682660
  • Stock #: 15002
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG3DC501102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,143 KM

Vehicle Description

**MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $40,340107,143 KMThis 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Laredo is powered by a 3.6L engine that is paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission. This Grand Cherokee is equipped with stability control, keyless entry, engine block heater, dual zone climate control, power adjustable seats, steering wheel mounted controls, fog lights & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
3.6L VVT V6 ENGINE (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
Maximum Steel Metallic
3.09 axle ratio
17" X 8.0" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
P245/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD BSW TIRES (STD)
26E LAREDO CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2018 Ford Escape AWD...
 24,699 KM
$28,918 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Savana G250...
 78,228 KM
$37,876 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 4x4 Cr...
 56,858 KM
$57,974 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory