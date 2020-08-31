2013 Mazda MAZDA5

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Convenience Map Lights Floor mats Temporary spare tire Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders (2) coat hooks Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers Rear intermittent wiper Safety Dynamic Stability Control Traction Control System Child safety rear door locks Front side-impact air bags Integrated child seat anchor brackets Side-impact door beams Driver & front passenger air bags Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Windows Rear Window Defroster Trim Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Body-colour door handles Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs Seating 2nd row reclining bucket seats -inc: inboard/outboard armrests adjustable headrests forward/backward adjust

Additional Features CARGO LIGHT 17 ALLOY WHEELS Rear Backup Sensor Front/rear stabilizer bars Ignition key illumination Driver foot rest Internal fuel door release Electro-hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering system Front ventilated & rear solid pwr disc brakes (3) assist grips Cloth Seat Trim Pwr door locks w/driver & front passenger central locking Front/rear side curtain air bags P205/50R17 all-season tires Rear body-colour spoiler Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals Front/rear sporty bumpers Warning lights -inc: oil pressure check engine washer fluid fuel level door ajar air bags Remote keyless illuminated entry -inc: retractable key welcome mode panic alarm Cup holders -inc: (2) front (2) 3rd row Silver finish on inner front door handles Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution brake assist Dual rear sliding doors Silver finish instrument panel Sporty side sill extensions Dark silver grille 3rd row 50/50 split fold-down bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests Automatic Xenon HID headlights Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs Automatic climate control -inc: rear air vents w/fan speed control outside temp display micron air filter Front seat back storage pocket Illuminated front vanity visors -inc: covered vanity mirrors Pwr windows -inc: driver side 1-touch-down feature driver side switch illumination All seating position 3-point seat belts -inc: height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners & force limiters Whiplash-reducing front seat head restraints 2.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: mounted audio & cruise controls Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio profile Heated front reclining bucket seats -inc: inboard armrests adjustable headrests driver height adjust thigh support Instrumentation -inc: trip computer tachometer coolant temp electroluminescent gauges

