2013 Mazda MAZDA5

98,358 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,358KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5740521
  • Stock #: 20SP6120B
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL8D0151427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Mazda Mazda5 GT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Map Lights
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Front door storage pockets w/bottle holders
(2) coat hooks
Rain-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
Rear intermittent wiper
Dynamic Stability Control
Traction Control System
Child safety rear door locks
Front side-impact air bags
Integrated child seat anchor brackets
Side-impact door beams
Driver & front passenger air bags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Rear Window Defroster
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Body-colour door handles
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Anti-theft alarm system
Front independent strut suspension w/coil springs
2nd row reclining bucket seats -inc: inboard/outboard armrests adjustable headrests forward/backward adjust
CARGO LIGHT
17 ALLOY WHEELS
Rear Backup Sensor
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Ignition key illumination
Driver foot rest
Internal fuel door release
Electro-hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering system
Front ventilated & rear solid pwr disc brakes
(3) assist grips
Cloth Seat Trim
Pwr door locks w/driver & front passenger central locking
Front/rear side curtain air bags
P205/50R17 all-season tires
Rear body-colour spoiler
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front/rear sporty bumpers
Warning lights -inc: oil pressure check engine washer fluid fuel level door ajar air bags
Remote keyless illuminated entry -inc: retractable key welcome mode panic alarm
Cup holders -inc: (2) front (2) 3rd row
Silver finish on inner front door handles
Anti-lock brake system -inc: electronic brakeforce distribution brake assist
Dual rear sliding doors
Silver finish instrument panel
Sporty side sill extensions
Dark silver grille
3rd row 50/50 split fold-down bench seat -inc: adjustable headrests
Automatic Xenon HID headlights
Rear independent multi-link suspension w/coil springs
Automatic climate control -inc: rear air vents w/fan speed control outside temp display micron air filter
Front seat back storage pocket
Illuminated front vanity visors -inc: covered vanity mirrors
Pwr windows -inc: driver side 1-touch-down feature driver side switch illumination
All seating position 3-point seat belts -inc: height-adjustable front seat belts w/pretensioners & force limiters
Whiplash-reducing front seat head restraints
2.5L DOHC 16-valve I4 engine
Leather wrapped tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: mounted audio & cruise controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/audio profile
Heated front reclining bucket seats -inc: inboard armrests adjustable headrests driver height adjust thigh support
Instrumentation -inc: trip computer tachometer coolant temp electroluminescent gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

