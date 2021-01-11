Menu
2013 Nissan Pathfinder

160,809 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

S

2013 Nissan Pathfinder

S

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,809KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6517377
  • Stock #: 21TR2366A
  • VIN: 5N1AR2MM6DC647439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,809 KM

Vehicle Description

This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this NissanPathfinder S, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/01/11

Vehicle Features

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear black mud guards
Chrome Grille
Body-colour bumpers
Black Roof Moulding
Rear Privacy Glass
UV-reducing solar windshield glass
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Traction Control System
Child-safety rear door locks
Front seat side-impact airbags
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
4-wheel vented disc brakes
Front/rear floor mats
Rear intermittent wiper w/washer
Centre console w/armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel-mounted controls
4-way manual front passenger seat
Cloth seating surfaces
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering
In-glass antenna
Lockable illuminated glove compartment
Remote keyless entry -inc: key fob-mounted panic alarm
Overhead console w/front map lights -inc: sunglasses storage
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
18 ALLOY WHEELS
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front map lamps
4-wheel drive
Exterior temp display
Vehicle dynamic control
aux audio input jack
Variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/washer
6-way manual driver seat
Pwr door locks w/auto-locking
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
(8) cup holders
Driver & front passenger seat back map pockets
Illuminated cargo area
3.5L V6 ENGINE
(2) 12V DC pwr outlets
Reclining front bucket seats -inc: active head restraints
Manual adjustable driver lumbar
Vehicle security system w/immobilizer key system
Cargo under-floor storage area
Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: occupant classification sensors
Curtain side-impact airbags -inc: rollover protection for outboard positions in all rows
3-point ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: pretensioners w/load limiters front/2nd row height adjusters
2nd row LATCH & upper tether seat anchor system
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
(6) bottle holders
50/50 split flat-folding 2-passenger 3rd row bench seat
Advanced Drive Assist Display -inc: trip computer
Push ignition button
Tri-zone auto climate control w/2nd row controls & microfilter
Rear centre console w/2nd row vent for A/C & heat
Front passenger & 2nd/3rd row grab handles
LH side coat hook
LH storage behind 3rd row
(8) cargo hooks
Temp style tire w/steel wheel
Front chin & rear roof spoilers
Chrome accents on front/rear fascia
1st/2nd/3rd row adjustable head restraints
Easy Fill Tire Alert
Engine block heater -inc: installed black heater cord
P235/65R18 all-season tires
Silver interior accents -inc: instrument panel & door finishes
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: (6) speakers
Manual tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors & extenders
60/40 split flat-folding 3-passenger 2nd row reclining bench seat -inc: walk-in feature fold-down centre armrest w/storage (2) cupholders
Warning lights -inc: low washer fluid low fuel
Illumination -inc: window switches steering wheel controls

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

