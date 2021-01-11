2013 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front/rear black mud guards Trim Chrome Grille Body-colour bumpers Black Roof Moulding Windows Rear Privacy Glass UV-reducing solar windshield glass Safety 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Traction Control System Child-safety rear door locks Front seat side-impact airbags Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) 4-wheel vented disc brakes Convenience Front/rear floor mats Rear intermittent wiper w/washer Centre console w/armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel-mounted controls Seating 4-way manual front passenger seat Cloth seating surfaces Power Options Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down Variable assist pwr rack & pinion steering Media / Nav / Comm In-glass antenna Comfort Lockable illuminated glove compartment Remote keyless entry -inc: key fob-mounted panic alarm Overhead console w/front map lights -inc: sunglasses storage

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES 18 ALLOY WHEELS Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer Front map lamps 4-wheel drive Exterior temp display Vehicle dynamic control aux audio input jack Variable intermittent front windshield wipers w/washer 6-way manual driver seat Pwr door locks w/auto-locking Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors (8) cup holders Driver & front passenger seat back map pockets Illuminated cargo area 3.5L V6 ENGINE (2) 12V DC pwr outlets Reclining front bucket seats -inc: active head restraints Manual adjustable driver lumbar Vehicle security system w/immobilizer key system Cargo under-floor storage area Driver/front passenger advanced airbags -inc: occupant classification sensors Curtain side-impact airbags -inc: rollover protection for outboard positions in all rows 3-point ELR/ALR seat belt system -inc: pretensioners w/load limiters front/2nd row height adjusters 2nd row LATCH & upper tether seat anchor system Continuously variable transmission (CVT) (6) bottle holders 50/50 split flat-folding 2-passenger 3rd row bench seat Advanced Drive Assist Display -inc: trip computer Push ignition button Tri-zone auto climate control w/2nd row controls & microfilter Rear centre console w/2nd row vent for A/C & heat Front passenger & 2nd/3rd row grab handles LH side coat hook LH storage behind 3rd row (8) cargo hooks Temp style tire w/steel wheel Front chin & rear roof spoilers Chrome accents on front/rear fascia 1st/2nd/3rd row adjustable head restraints Easy Fill Tire Alert Engine block heater -inc: installed black heater cord P235/65R18 all-season tires Silver interior accents -inc: instrument panel & door finishes AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD/MP3 changer -inc: (6) speakers Manual tilt & telescopic steering wheel Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors & extenders 60/40 split flat-folding 3-passenger 2nd row reclining bench seat -inc: walk-in feature fold-down centre armrest w/storage (2) cupholders Warning lights -inc: low washer fluid low fuel Illumination -inc: window switches steering wheel controls

