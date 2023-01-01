2013 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 9 , 3 5 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10137549

10137549 Stock #: 36660B

36660B VIN: 1C6RR7MT7DS630853

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 199,357 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Power Sunroof Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Sport Performance Hood Active grille shutters Mechanical DUAL REAR EXHAUST Spray in Bedliner Remote Start System Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 121 LITRE FUEL TANK Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Interior SECURITY ALARM GPS Navigation Rear Window Defroster ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Convenience Convenience Group SmartBeam Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer Radio: UConnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV Global Positioning System Safety ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Comfort Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control Additional Features Sport Premium Group Quick Order Package 26L Sport Remote Start & Security Group Remote proximity keyless entry Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry

