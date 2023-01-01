Menu
2013 RAM 1500

199,357 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

2013 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

199,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10137549
  • Stock #: 36660B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT7DS630853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,357 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
Sport Performance Hood
Active grille shutters

Mechanical

DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Spray in Bedliner
Remote Start System
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic

Interior

SECURITY ALARM
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Convenience Group
SmartBeam Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Radio: UConnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV
Global Positioning System

Safety

ParkSense Rear Park Assist System

Comfort

Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control

Additional Features

Sport Premium Group
Quick Order Package 26L Sport
Remote Start & Security Group
Remote proximity keyless entry
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

