$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2013 RAM 1500
2013 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
199,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10137549
- Stock #: 36660B
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT7DS630853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 199,357 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
Sport Performance Hood
Active grille shutters
Mechanical
DUAL REAR EXHAUST
Spray in Bedliner
Remote Start System
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
121 LITRE FUEL TANK
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Interior
SECURITY ALARM
GPS Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Convenience
Convenience Group
SmartBeam Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Radio: UConnect 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV
Global Positioning System
Safety
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Comfort
Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control
Additional Features
Sport Premium Group
Quick Order Package 26L Sport
Remote Start & Security Group
Remote proximity keyless entry
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6