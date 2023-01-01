$CALL+ tax & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
Touring-L
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
204,304KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10488960
- Stock #: 36794A
- VIN: 2C4RC1CG4ER386612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 204,304 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Bright door handles
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Mini Overhead Console
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Convenience
Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles
Media / Nav / Comm
Video Remote Control
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Remote USB Port
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Remote USB Port - Charge Only
Mechanical
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Additional Features
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
Driver Convenience Group
6.5' Touch Screen Display
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
Garmin Navigation System
Remote proximity keyless entry
Quick Order Package 29J
Keyless enter-n-go
Radio: UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
Dual DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment
Wheels: 17' x 6.5' Aluminum Painted
2nd Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
High Definition Multimedia Interface
30th Anniversary Package
3rd Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen
Blu-Ray/DVD Player
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6