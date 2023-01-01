Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

204,304 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring-L

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

  1. 10488960
  2. 10488960
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
204,304KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10488960
  • Stock #: 36794A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG4ER386612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,304 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Bright door handles

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Mini Overhead Console
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Dual Rear Overhead Mini Consoles

Media / Nav / Comm

Video Remote Control
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Remote USB Port
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Remote USB Port - Charge Only

Mechanical

Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT

Additional Features

WIRELESS HEADPHONES
Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
Driver Convenience Group
6.5' Touch Screen Display
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE
Garmin Navigation System
Remote proximity keyless entry
Quick Order Package 29J
Keyless enter-n-go
Radio: UConnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
Dual DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment
Wheels: 17' x 6.5' Aluminum Painted
2nd Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
High Definition Multimedia Interface
30th Anniversary Package
3rd Row Overhead 9' VGA Video Screen
Blu-Ray/DVD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

2018 Jeep Compass Tr...
 112,001 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon All ...
 152,725 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-350
153,686 KM
$45,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-3301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory