**ACCIDENT FREE - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $35,83586,015 KMThis 2014 Dodge Challenger Rallye Redline is powered by a 3.6L engine that is paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission. This Challenger is equipped with keyless entry, steering wheel mounted controls, power driver seat, leather bucket seats, heated seats, fog lights, Boston Acoustics premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, 20" wheels, reverse parking sensors, power sunroof & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!
