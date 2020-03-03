2014 Dodge Challenger

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Chrome Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Rear Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features Keyless Start

Bright White Clearcoat

Bluetooth Connection

ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)

TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) (STD)

DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS

Requires Subscription

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H RALLYE REDLINE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Performance Steering Firestone Brand Tires 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 276 Watt Amplifier 6 Boston Acoust...

POWER SUNROOF -inc: Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

