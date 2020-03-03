Menu
2014 Dodge Challenger

Rallye Redline Leather Roof

2014 Dodge Challenger

Rallye Redline Leather Roof

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$19,927

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,015KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4812666
  • Stock #: 14770
  • VIN: 2C3CDYAG1EH304019
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colour
DARK SLATE GREY
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

**ACCIDENT FREE - MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $35,83586,015 KMThis 2014 Dodge Challenger Rallye Redline is powered by a 3.6L engine that is paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission. This Challenger is equipped with keyless entry, steering wheel mounted controls, power driver seat, leather bucket seats, heated seats, fog lights, Boston Acoustics premium audio, Bluetooth connectivity, 20" wheels, reverse parking sensors, power sunroof & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Chrome Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Keyless Start
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) (STD)
  • DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
  • Requires Subscription
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26H RALLYE REDLINE -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Performance Steering Firestone Brand Tires 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 276 Watt Amplifier 6 Boston Acoust...
  • POWER SUNROOF -inc: Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

