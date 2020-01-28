2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

2WD Minivans, 4dr Wgn SXT, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220
- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Third Passenger Door
- Fourth Passenger Door
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- 3rd Row Seat
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Steel Wheels
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Covers
- Knee Air Bag
- Radio: UConnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD
- BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT
- ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD)
- TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD)
- SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474
- WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM
- BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
- SXT PLUS GROUP -inc: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Body Colour Sill Applique Power Window Group 2nd Row Power Windows Front & Rear Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch Power Quarter Vented Windows Kumho Brand Tires
- CLIMATE GROUP -inc: Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control
- UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Uconnect Voice Command w/B...
- SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen High Definition Multimedia Interface 2nd Row Overhead DVD Conso...
- QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 2 Row Stow'N Go w/Tailgate Seats Stow'N Go Badge Body Colour Bodyside Moulding Sunscreen Glass Body Colour Door Handle...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.