$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
Honda Red Deer
855-996-2953
2014 Ford Mustang
2014 Ford Mustang
Location
Honda Red Deer
1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7
855-996-2953
$34,900
+ taxes & licensing
54,357KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8509679
- Stock #: PG3637
- VIN: 1ZVBP8FF0E5307836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 54,357 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Wheel Locks
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
A/T
M/T
Convertible Soft Top
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed M/T
6-Speed A/T
Engine: 5.0L 4V Ti-VCT V8
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 18" X 8" WIDE SPOKE PAINTED ALUMINUM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Honda Red Deer
1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7