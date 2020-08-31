Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

123,144 KM

Details Description Features

$31,984

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$31,984

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Z71 Leather Roof Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 Crew Cab SLT Z71 Leather Roof Nav

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 5747775
  2. 5747775
  3. 5747775
  4. 5747775
  5. 5747775
  6. 5747775
  7. 5747775
  8. 5747775
  9. 5747775
  10. 5747775
  11. 5747775
  12. 5747775
  13. 5747775
  14. 5747775
  15. 5747775
  16. 5747775
  17. 5747775
  18. 5747775
  19. 5747775
  20. 5747775
  21. 5747775
  22. 5747775
  23. 5747775
  24. 5747775
  25. 5747775
  26. 5747775
Contact Seller

$31,984

+ taxes & licensing

123,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5747775
  • Stock #: 14960A
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC4EG241168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 14960A
  • Mileage 123,144 KM

Vehicle Description

**LOCAL TRADE - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $66,850123,144 KMThis 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4x4 Crew Cab SLT Z71 is powered by a 5.3L engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Sierra is equipped with leather bucket seats, heated & cooled seats, power adjustable seats, heated steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, Bose premium audio, rear view camera, navigation system, step bumper, 20" wheels, tonneau cover, sunroof & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2011 GMC Sierra 1500...
 113,332 KM
$22,786 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 4x4 ...
 7,763 KM
$52,727 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 41,794 KM
$48,912 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory