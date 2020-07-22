2014 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Trailer Tow Group Variable Intermittent Wipers Remote Start System Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured grille Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control Manual air conditioning Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580) Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features side steps Auxiliary input jack STANDARD PAINT PERIMETER ALARM 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box HD shock absorbers Black door handles Front map lights Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370) Front centre armrest w/storage MOPAR Chrome Edition Group Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT ABS Traction Control Front Cupholder 7 Infinity Speakers Bright White Clearcoat Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT Connectivity Group Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3 Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 18 Polished Face/Satin Carbon Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob Analog Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button GVWR: 2495 kgs (5500 lbs) Aluminum Spare Wheel Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Black Side Windows Trim Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Wheels: 18 Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Manual Transfer Case 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Conventional Rear Cargo Access Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Premium Amplifier Body-Coloured Fender Flares Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection 2 Skid Plates Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 85 L Fuel Tank 880# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD) 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS Flip-Up Rear Window w/Regular Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

