2014 Jeep Wrangler

142,385 KM

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

142,385KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5639787
  • Stock #: 21SE3611A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG7EL173552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2014 4WD Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is king of the off-road. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara is sure to sell fast. The look is unmistakably Jeep, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara will definitely turn heads.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Trailer Tow Group
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Remote Start System
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured grille
DEEP TINTED GLASS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
FEDERAL AIR CONDITIONING EXCISE TAX
Air Conditioning w/Auto Temp Control
Manual air conditioning
Engine Oil Cooler
Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tires: P255/70R18 OWL On/Off Road
Rear child safety locks
side steps
Auxiliary input jack
STANDARD PAINT
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front map lights
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370)
Front centre armrest w/storage
MOPAR Chrome Edition Group
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
ABS Traction Control
Front Cupholder
7 Infinity Speakers
Bright White Clearcoat
Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints
Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT
Connectivity Group
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Heavy Duty Suspension w/Gas Shocks
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Wheels: 18 Polished Face/Satin Carbon
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Leather/Chrome Gear Shift Knob
Analog Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
GVWR: 2495 kgs (5500 lbs)
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Black Side Windows Trim
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 18
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Manual Transfer Case
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Conventional Rear Cargo Access
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Outside Rear
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Premium Amplifier
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Manual Targa Composite 1st Row Sunroof
Manual Convertible Hard Top w/Glass Rear Window and Fixed Roll-Over Protection
2 Skid Plates
Black Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Leading Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
85 L Fuel Tank
880# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Carpet Floor Trim Carpet And Rubber Mat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD)
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Regular Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

