2014 RAM 1500

200,513 KM

Details Features

$22,591

+ tax & licensing
$22,591

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn

2014 RAM 1500

Longhorn

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

$22,591

+ taxes & licensing

200,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5839137
  • Stock #: 35382A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7PT1ES295165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,513 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Sunroof
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Low Back Bucket Seats
Heated Second Row Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Rear Window Defroster
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
SmartBeam Headlamps
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Body colour front fascia
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Monotone Paint Application
Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Luxury Door Trim Panel
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Remote proximity keyless entry
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Limited Badge
4-Corner Air Suspension
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry
CHROME WHEEL TO WHEEL SIDE STEPS
Laramie Limited Leather Bucket Seats
Quick Order Package 26M Limited
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
High Back Seats
Leather Wrapped Grab Handle
GVWR: 3084 kgs
Delete Tow Hooks
Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum Paint/Chrome Inserts
Delete Ram 1500 Badge
Laramie Limited Cluster

