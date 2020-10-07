2014 RAM 1500

Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Monotone Paint Application
Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers
Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads
Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System
Remote proximity keyless entry
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry
CHROME WHEEL TO WHEEL SIDE STEPS
Laramie Limited Leather Bucket Seats
Quick Order Package 26M Limited
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Leather Wrapped Grab Handle
Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum Paint/Chrome Inserts
