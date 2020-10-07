2014 RAM 1500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Sunroof Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Low Back Bucket Seats Heated Second Row Seats Ventilated Front Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster Convenience Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats SmartBeam Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Powertrain Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Exterior Body colour front fascia

Additional Features 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Class IV Receiver Hitch Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Monotone Paint Application Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Luxury Door Trim Panel Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Parksense Front/Rear Park Assist System Remote proximity keyless entry 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Limited Badge 4-Corner Air Suspension Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Passive Entry CHROME WHEEL TO WHEEL SIDE STEPS Laramie Limited Leather Bucket Seats Quick Order Package 26M Limited Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic High Back Seats Leather Wrapped Grab Handle GVWR: 3084 kgs Delete Tow Hooks Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum Paint/Chrome Inserts Delete Ram 1500 Badge Laramie Limited Cluster

