2014 RAM 1500

Listing ID: 7259177

7259177 Stock #: P7945

P7945 VIN: 1C6RR7MT8ES174427

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Full Length Floor Console Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Leather Steering Wheel Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Low Back Bucket Seats Cloth Bucket Seats Exterior Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Comfort Manual air conditioning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Powertrain Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness POWER REAR WINDOWS 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Power Lumbar Adjust Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals 180 Amp Alternator Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder LED brakelights 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70) GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs) Wheels: 20 x 9 Polished/Painted Aluminum Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Vinyl Door Trim Insert 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Auto Locking Hubs Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown High Back Seats Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Wheels w/Locks 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Body-Coloured Power Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding 1420# Maximum Payload Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

