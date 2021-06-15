Menu
2014 RAM 1500

220,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,500

+ tax & licensing
$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

2014 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

$25,500

+ taxes & licensing

220,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7259177
  • Stock #: P7945
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT8ES174427

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Ram 1500 Sport. At home in the country and in the city, this 2014 4WD Ram 1500 Sport has been wonderfully refined to handle any occasion. Smooth steering, superior acceleration and a supple ride are just a few of its qualities. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ram 1500 Sport is the one! *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/06/15

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Full Length Floor Console
Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Low Back Bucket Seats
Cloth Bucket Seats
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Manual air conditioning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT
Trailer Wiring Harness
POWER REAR WINDOWS
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Power Lumbar Adjust
Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals
180 Amp Alternator
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP70)
GVWR: 3084 kgs (6800 lbs)
Wheels: 20 x 9 Polished/Painted Aluminum
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Radio w/Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
High Back Seats
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Wheels w/Locks
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Body-Coloured Power Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
1420# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Back to Top

