2014 RAM 3500

Current Generation Engine Controller
Universal Garage Door Opener
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Winter Front Grille Cover
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
Electronically Controlled Throttle
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel
Quick Order Package 2FG SLT
Tires: LT235/80R17E OWL On/Off Road
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel
8.4' Touch Screen Display
Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
INSTRUMENT PANEL MOUNTED SWITCH BANK
Selective Catalytic Reduction
1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service
Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
Wheels: 17' x 6.0' Aluminum
Rear View Mirror w/Microphone
7' TFT Instrument Cluster
GPS Navigation - Customer Activated
Aluminum Rear Axle Differential Cover
Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps
6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext
Delete Tire Press Monitoring
11.50 Dual Wheels Rear Axle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.