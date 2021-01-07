Menu
2014 RAM 3500

50,195 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

SLT

Location

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

50,195KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6599745
  • Stock #: 35632A
  • VIN: 3C63RRHL4EG132937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 35632A
  • Mileage 50,195 KM

Vehicle Features

Dual Rear Wheels
Transmission oil cooler
Current Generation Engine Controller
Universal Garage Door Opener
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Remote Start System
Glove Box Lamp
Overhead Console w/UGDO
Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp
Underhood Lamp
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Winter Front Grille Cover
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
17' Steel Spare Wheel
PROTECTION GROUP
Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Centre Hub
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Clearance Lamps
Luxury Group
Diesel Exhaust Brake
Quick Order Package 2FG SLT
Tires: LT235/80R17E OWL On/Off Road
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE
Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel
8.4' Touch Screen Display
General Brand Tires
Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
INSTRUMENT PANEL MOUNTED SWITCH BANK
RAM Active Air
180-amp alternator
Media Hub
Selective Catalytic Reduction
1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service
Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth
GVWR: 5579 kgs
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
Wheels: 17' x 6.0' Aluminum
Rear View Mirror w/Microphone
Remote SD Card Slot
7' TFT Instrument Cluster
Nexen Brand Tires
6 Month Trial
GPS Navigation - Customer Activated
Aluminum Rear Axle Differential Cover
Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps
LH Replacement
GVWR: 6350 kgs
6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext
Delete Tire Press Monitoring
Wheels: 17' x 6.0' Steel
11.50 Dual Wheels Rear Axle
300MM Rear Axle

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

