2014 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Powertrain Dual Rear Wheels Transmission oil cooler Current Generation Engine Controller Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Remote Start System Glove Box Lamp Overhead Console w/UGDO Rear Dome w/On/Off Switch Lamp Underhood Lamp Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Winter Front Grille Cover Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior 17' Steel Spare Wheel

Additional Features PROTECTION GROUP Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone Tip Start For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Electronically Controlled Throttle ParkSense Rear Park Assist System Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Centre Hub 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Clearance Lamps Luxury Group Diesel Exhaust Brake Quick Order Package 2FG SLT Tires: LT235/80R17E OWL On/Off Road Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 68RFE Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Front Bumper Sight Shields Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel 8.4' Touch Screen Display General Brand Tires Radio: UConnect 8.4A AM/FM/BT SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera INSTRUMENT PANEL MOUNTED SWITCH BANK RAM Active Air 180-amp alternator Media Hub Selective Catalytic Reduction 1-Year SIRIUSXM Radio Service Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GVWR: 5579 kgs Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season Wheels: 17' x 6.0' Aluminum Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Remote SD Card Slot 7' TFT Instrument Cluster Nexen Brand Tires 6 Month Trial GPS Navigation - Customer Activated Aluminum Rear Axle Differential Cover Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps LH Replacement GVWR: 6350 kgs 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Delete Tire Press Monitoring Wheels: 17' x 6.0' Steel 11.50 Dual Wheels Rear Axle 300MM Rear Axle

