$33,900+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
855-996-2953
2015 Acura MDX
Location
Honda Red Deer
1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7
855-996-2953
$33,900
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8819264
- Stock #: PW3712
- VIN: 5FRYD4H83FB504270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,203 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Acura MDX was purchased from one of our Honda Red Deer clients. It has been fully inspected by our qualified and experience technicians. In our shop we completed an oil change and gave it a nice bubble bath for your viewing pleasure!If you would like a custom walk around video of this vehicle before visiting us, please call or text (403) 347-7700! -Option Highlights-- Leather Seats- Sunroof- DVD Player- Remote Start- Blind Spot Monitor- Back Up Camera- Heated/Cool Seats -The Go Advantage-10% off parts and service!Loaner vehicle or shuttle with every service! (Upon availability)NO EXTRA FEES. Our dealership does not have "documentation" and "admin" feesEarn $500 Go Card credit when a referred friend buys a NEW vehicleFeel confident about your purchase with our 30-day exchange program (see store for details)Inquire today by calling or texting (403) 347-7700! Honda Red Deer, providing service above expectations! AMVIC Licensed.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Honda Red Deer
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.