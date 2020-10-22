2015 Cadillac CTS

HEAD-UP DISPLAY

Rear Vision Camera

StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System

Leather Seating Surfaces

Steering wheel leather-wrapped

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Wipers front intermittent

Seats heated driver and front passenger

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Floor mats carpeted front and rear

Door locks rear child security

Seats front bucket

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Adaptive remote start

Air bag passenger sensing system

Child seat restraint system

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)

WIRELESS CHARGING

Engine oil indicator

Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls

Lane Change Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is approaching fast from the rear

Defogger rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and front passenger

Keyless Access passive entry

Headlamps IntelliBeam

Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is in blind spot

OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indus...

Bluetooth for phone/audio uplevel phone/audio with Enhanced Voice Recognition

Suspension sport

OnStar Basic plan for 5 years including RemoteLink Key Fob Services OnStar Vehicle Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Access is available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include emergency servic...

Transmission 6-speed automatic

Brake electronic parking

Trunk release power remote

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Steering column power tilt and telescoping

Exhaust dual

Cargo convenience net trunk

Battery maintenance free with rundown protection

Drivetrain all-wheel drive

Antenna integral front and rear

Glass solar absorbing windshield

Armrest front centre

Theft-deterrent system vehicle with immobilizer

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed and with 1 km/h and 5 km/h increment adjustment

Headrests rear outboard seats adjustable 2-way

Instrument cluster electroluminescent

Rear axle 3.27 ratio

Brakes Brembo front performance 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Keyless ignition push button start

Steering ZF premium rack-and-pinion electric

Recovery hook front or rear location

Seats heated rear outboard seating positions

CUE Information and Media Control System with Embedded Navigation AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation 8 colour information display three USB ports SD card slot auxiliary input jack and Enhanced Voice Recognition

Audio system feature Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-speaker system includes Active Noise Cancellation

Wipers Rainsense

Sunroof UltraView power

Lamp marker reflex front side

Mirrors outside heated power adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour manual folding with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps

Headlamps high intensity discharge includes Adaptive Forward Lighting and LED vertical light signatures

Glass Solar-Ray

Grille active aero (Deleted when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)

Windows laminated glass front side

Tires P245/40R18 all-season blackwall run-flat

Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) 15-spoke premium painted aluminum

Door handles illuminating

Armrest rear centre with cup holders

Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming frameless

Seat rear split-folding with armrest lockable seatback and lockable rear pass-through access door

Receptacle power 110V located in front centre console

Sunshades manual rear side windows

Lighting interior includes glovebox front cup holders overhead console front and rear passenger footwell map pockets rear assist handles and cargo area

Lighting accent LED lighting on instrument panel and door

Glovebox electric lockable

Console overhead includes reading lamps and controls for (UG1) Universal Home Remote (UE1) OnStar (DB3) power rear window sunshade (if equipped) and (C3U) UltraView power sunroof (if equipped)

Gauge cluster 5.7 colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Console front floor with shifter armrest and covered storage

Climate control tri-zone automatic

Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest

Windows power with front and rear express-up and down with passenger lockout feature

Sill plates illuminated front

Coat hooks located on rear left and right assist handles

Retained accessory power power windows sunroof (when equipped) and audio system remain operational for 10 minutes after the ignition is switched off or until the driver's door is opened

Power outlets 3 auxiliary

Steering wheel heated rim

Seats heated/ventilated driver and front passenger seat cushion and seat back

Sunshade power rear window

Seat adjusters driver and front passenger 8-way power plus 4-way power lumbar plus 4-way manual adjustable head restraints

Engine 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000-4500 rpm)

Chassis Continuously Variable Real Time Damping Magnetic Ride Control

Driver Awareness Package includes Safety Alert Seat (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert Lane Change Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (UVC) Rear Vision Camera (CE1) Rainsense wipers...

Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position presets for power driver seat and outside mirrors

Luxury Package includes (KI6) 110V power receptacle (KA6) heated rear outboard seating positions (B7G) illuminated front door sill plates (CJ4) tri-zone climate control (DB3) power rear window sunshade (DE8) manual rear side windows sunshades (HD7) ill...

Seating Package includes leather seating surfaces (AM9) split-folding rear seat (KA1)/(KB6) heated/ventilated driver and front passenger seats (DR2) outside heated power-adjustable driver-side auto-dimming body-colour manual folding mirrors with integr...

Lane Keep Assist helps keep vehicle centered in sensed lane

Air bags driver and front passenger frontal front seat thorax and pelvic rear thorax for outboard seating positions side-curtain and driver and front passenger knee

OnStar Directions and Connections plan for 1 year including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and cond...

Lane Departure Warning alerts driver of an inadvertent lane departure