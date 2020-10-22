2015 Cadillac CTS

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Few vehicles can match the safety and comfort of this AWD Cadillac CTS Sedan Performance AWD. With enhanced performance, refined interior and exceptional fuel efficiency, this AWD Cadillac is in a class of its own. With less than 50,000km on this Cadillac CTS Sedan, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. You can forget your phone at home, but thanks to this car you'll always have your navigation system. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac CTS Sedan Performance AWD. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2020/10/22
Vehicle Features
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Air filtration system
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak Vehicle Stability Enhancement System
Leather Seating Surfaces
Steering wheel leather-wrapped
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Wipers front intermittent
Seats heated driver and front passenger
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Floor mats carpeted front and rear
Door locks rear child security
Seats front bucket
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Adaptive remote start
Air bag passenger sensing system
Child seat restraint system
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
WIRELESS CHARGING
Engine oil indicator
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Lane Change Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is approaching fast from the rear
Defogger rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and front passenger
Keyless Access passive entry
Headlamps IntelliBeam
Side Blind Zone Alert alerts driver when a sensed vehicle is in blind spot
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indus...
Bluetooth for phone/audio uplevel phone/audio with Enhanced Voice Recognition
Suspension sport
OnStar Basic plan for 5 years including RemoteLink Key Fob Services OnStar Vehicle Diagnostics and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Access is available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include emergency servic...
Transmission 6-speed automatic
Brake electronic parking
Trunk release power remote
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Steering column power tilt and telescoping
Exhaust dual
Cargo convenience net trunk
Battery maintenance free with rundown protection
Drivetrain all-wheel drive
Antenna integral front and rear
Glass solar absorbing windshield
Armrest front centre
Theft-deterrent system vehicle with immobilizer
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed and with 1 km/h and 5 km/h increment adjustment
Headrests rear outboard seats adjustable 2-way
Instrument cluster electroluminescent
Rear axle 3.27 ratio
Brakes Brembo front performance 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Keyless ignition push button start
Steering ZF premium rack-and-pinion electric
Recovery hook front or rear location
Seats heated rear outboard seating positions
CUE Information and Media Control System with Embedded Navigation AM/FM stereo with embedded navigation 8 colour information display three USB ports SD card slot auxiliary input jack and Enhanced Voice Recognition
Audio system feature Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-speaker system includes Active Noise Cancellation
Wipers Rainsense
Sunroof UltraView power
Lamp marker reflex front side
Mirrors outside heated power adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour manual folding with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps
Headlamps high intensity discharge includes Adaptive Forward Lighting and LED vertical light signatures
Glass Solar-Ray
Grille active aero (Deleted when (Y66) Driver Assist Package is ordered.)
Windows laminated glass front side
Tires P245/40R18 all-season blackwall run-flat
Wheels 18 x 8.5 (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) 15-spoke premium painted aluminum
Door handles illuminating
Armrest rear centre with cup holders
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming frameless
Seat rear split-folding with armrest lockable seatback and lockable rear pass-through access door
Receptacle power 110V located in front centre console
Sunshades manual rear side windows
Lighting interior includes glovebox front cup holders overhead console front and rear passenger footwell map pockets rear assist handles and cargo area
Lighting accent LED lighting on instrument panel and door
Glovebox electric lockable
Console overhead includes reading lamps and controls for (UG1) Universal Home Remote (UE1) OnStar (DB3) power rear window sunshade (if equipped) and (C3U) UltraView power sunroof (if equipped)
Gauge cluster 5.7 colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Console front floor with shifter armrest and covered storage
Climate control tri-zone automatic
Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest
Windows power with front and rear express-up and down with passenger lockout feature
Sill plates illuminated front
Coat hooks located on rear left and right assist handles
Retained accessory power power windows sunroof (when equipped) and audio system remain operational for 10 minutes after the ignition is switched off or until the driver's door is opened
Power outlets 3 auxiliary
Steering wheel heated rim
Seats heated/ventilated driver and front passenger seat cushion and seat back
Sunshade power rear window
Seat adjusters driver and front passenger 8-way power plus 4-way power lumbar plus 4-way manual adjustable head restraints
Engine 2.0L Turbo I4 DI DOHC VVT (272 hp [203 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 3000-4500 rpm)
Chassis Continuously Variable Real Time Damping Magnetic Ride Control
Driver Awareness Package includes Safety Alert Seat (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert Lane Change Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert (UVC) Rear Vision Camera (CE1) Rainsense wipers...
Memory Package recalls 2 driver and exit position presets for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Luxury Package includes (KI6) 110V power receptacle (KA6) heated rear outboard seating positions (B7G) illuminated front door sill plates (CJ4) tri-zone climate control (DB3) power rear window sunshade (DE8) manual rear side windows sunshades (HD7) ill...
Seating Package includes leather seating surfaces (AM9) split-folding rear seat (KA1)/(KB6) heated/ventilated driver and front passenger seats (DR2) outside heated power-adjustable driver-side auto-dimming body-colour manual folding mirrors with integr...
Lane Keep Assist helps keep vehicle centered in sensed lane
Air bags driver and front passenger frontal front seat thorax and pelvic rear thorax for outboard seating positions side-curtain and driver and front passenger knee
OnStar Directions and Connections plan for 1 year including Automatic Crash Response Stolen Vehicle Assistance Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and cond...
Lane Departure Warning alerts driver of an inadvertent lane departure
Automatic Parking Assist includes front rear parallel and perpendicular parking assist
