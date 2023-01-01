Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

151,325 KM

Details Description Features

$25,601

+ tax & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

LT

Location

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

151,325KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10548855
  • Stock #: 36815A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC5FG449990

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Please call for more information!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speaker Audio System

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Navigation from Telematics
Single-slot CD/MP3 player
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
BUMPER REAR CHROME
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by models and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indu...
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
MOULDINGS BODYSIDE BODY COLOUR
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Body Pick Up Box
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Transfer case 4WD active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Bumper front chrome
Headlamps halogen reflector
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour. Mirror caps will be chrome with (PDX) Custom Sport Edition.)
Wheel full-size spare 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Chevrolet MyLink audio system 4.2 diagonal colour screen with AM/FM stereo USB ports auxiliary jack SD card slot Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technology for radio and phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

