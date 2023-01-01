2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Navigation from Telematics

Single-slot CD/MP3 player

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM

TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER

BUMPER REAR CHROME

OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by models and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indu...

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...

MOULDINGS BODYSIDE BODY COLOUR

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Air conditioning single-zone

Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar

Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)

Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Body Pick Up Box

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Transfer case 4WD active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)

Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Bumper front chrome

Headlamps halogen reflector

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour. Mirror caps will be chrome with (PDX) Custom Sport Edition.)

Wheel full-size spare 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)