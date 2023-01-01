2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Navigation from Telematics
Single-slot CD/MP3 player
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
BUMPER REAR CHROME
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by models and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indu...
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
MOULDINGS BODYSIDE BODY COLOUR
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
Windows power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Body Pick Up Box
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Transfer case 4WD active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Bumper front chrome
Headlamps halogen reflector
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour. Mirror caps will be chrome with (PDX) Custom Sport Edition.)
Wheel full-size spare 17 x 7 (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) aluminum (Included and only available with model K15543 and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Chevrolet MyLink audio system 4.2 diagonal colour screen with AM/FM stereo USB ports auxiliary jack SD card slot Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technology for radio and phone