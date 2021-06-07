2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 2 1 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7194836

7194836 Stock #: PP77761A

PP77761A VIN: 1GCUKREC9FF204885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 152,212 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Chrome Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive 8 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Adjustable Pedals Flex Fuel Capability Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror A/T Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.