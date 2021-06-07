Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

152,212 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,212KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7194836
  • Stock #: PP77761A
  • VIN: 1GCUKREC9FF204885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,212 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE!!

PHOTOS COMING SOON!

Our Mechanics will be doing an inspection on this vehicle shortly and then straight to detail!

With over 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.

Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­

To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at 403.346.6621.

Or Email us: jshiplett@goauto.ca

Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

No Doc/Admin Fees

Flat Commission Sales Consultants

Go Card Discounts

Local 24/7 Customer Service­­

We Are MGM Ford Lincoln – Located at 3010 – Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.

For More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!!

* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
8 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Flex Fuel Capability
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

