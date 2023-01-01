Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

175,073 KM

Details Features

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Heated Seats|Sirius|Trailer Brake Controller

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT Heated Seats|Sirius|Trailer Brake Controller

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

  1. 10438662
  2. 10438662
  3. 10438662
  4. 10438662
  5. 10438662
  6. 10438662
  7. 10438662
  8. 10438662
  9. 10438662
  10. 10438662
  11. 10438662
  12. 10438662
  13. 10438662
Contact Seller

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
175,073KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10438662
  • Stock #: 6209A
  • VIN: 1GC1KVEG8FF543975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,073 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Engine: Vortec 6.0L VVT V8 SFI FlexFuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

2019 Jeep Compass Tr...
 54,530 KM
$32,922 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Mustang GT...
 122,116 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Expedition...
 194,715 KM
$8,096 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-3301

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory