$13,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS
2015 Chevrolet Trax
LS
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
113,420KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJKSB2FL131728
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 36901B
- Mileage 113,420 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call for more information!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Hill start assist
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Driver Information Centere
Smart Device Integration
Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Mechanical jack with tools
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED MANUAL
Requires Subscription
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB PORT
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
MIRRORS OUTSIDE POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TIRE COMPACT SPARE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH DRIVER POWER LUMBAR
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet. (Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on indu...
Windshield solar absorbing
Wiper rear intermittent
Defogger rear-window electric
Cargo storage tray under rear floor
Seat trim cloth
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding
Glass solar absorbing
Brakes 4-wheel antilock front disc/rear drum
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Instrumentation analog with kph speedometer
Armrest driver seat
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Alternator 130 amps
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front
Wipers front intermittent
Seatback front passenger flat-folding
Headlamps halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Windshield acoustic laminated
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Skid plate front and rear fascia silver-painted
Mouldings Anthracite bodyside
Tires P205/70R16 all-season blackwall
Battery 60AH
Cargo security cover rigid removable
Heater duct rear floor
Audio system feature 4-speaker system
Steering wheel 3-spoke
Wheel spare 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Axle 3.83 final drive ratio
Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Wheels 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Audio system AM/FM stereo with USB port and digital clock
Console front centere with 2 cup holders and storage
Cup holders 2 front in console and 2 rear in centere armrest
Display 3.5 monochrome cluster digital readouts and analog displays Ice Blue back lighting
Lighting cargo area dome
Lighting interior with front reading lights
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down
Chassis front-wheel drive
Shift indicator manual transmission
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2015 Chevrolet Trax