Vehicle Features

Additional Features 1-Year SIRIUS Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 Compass Gauge SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Radio: UConnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Quick Order Package 28A Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Accessory Switch Bank Rear View Mirror w/Microphone 5.0' Touch Screen Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.