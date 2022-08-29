2015 Ford Edge

$23,895 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 8 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9065329

Stock #: PG19280A

VIN: 2FMTK4J84FBB29347

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,838 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seating Leather Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Wheels: 18" Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine V6 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Entertainment System Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Seatbelt Air Bag Generic Sun/Moonroof ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L I4 ECOBOOST Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

