2015 Ford Escape

$18,895 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9567484

9567484 Stock #: 22EC27950A

22EC27950A VIN: 1FMCU9GX7FUB43212

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Select Shift Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Wheels: 17" Alloy Sparkle Silver Painted

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.