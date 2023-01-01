$25,501+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available!
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
403-347-3301
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
198,458KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2UEC7FG279795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Please call for more information!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cloth Seat Trim
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speaker Audio System
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Single-slot CD/MP3 player
CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX WITH SWITCH ON CENTRE SWITCH BANK
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Headlamps halogen projector
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Wheel full-size spare 17 (43.2 cm) steel
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting with rubberized vinyl floor mats (Double Cab and Crew Cabs include second row floor mats)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels including commercial-free music as well as the best in news sports talk comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...
Grille surround chrome (With (GAT) All-Terrain Package grille is body coloured.)
Mirror caps body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body Colour.)
Mouldings bodyside body colour (Replaced by (B85) mouldings with (GAT) All-Terrain Package.)
Wheels 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) premium painted aluminum bright machined
Audio system 8 Diagonal Colour Touch Screen with IntelliLink AM/FM/SiriusXM with USB ports auxiliary jack SD card slot Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones hands-free smartphone integration and voice-activated technology for radio ...
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Visit www.onstar.com for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service available in sele...
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushio...
Steering wheel leather wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Differential heavy-duty locking rear (Standard on 4WD on 2WD models included with (Z71) Off-Road Suspension Package (PEC) Carbon-22 Edition (PDU) Kodiak Package (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (Z82) Trailering equipment.) (Standard on 4WD models. ...
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Pickup box Wideside
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included and only available with (Z71) Off-Road Package on 2WD models. Standard on 4WD models.) (Standard on 4WD models. Included with (Z71) Off-Road Package with 2WD models and (9G3) Suspension Package off...
Transfer case 4WD active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
Call Dealer
403-347-XXXX(click to show)
2015 GMC Sierra 1500