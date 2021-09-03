$14,800 + taxes & licensing 1 6 2 , 8 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7832871

7832871 Stock #: P8022

P8022 VIN: 2HGFB2F4XFH017419

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crimson Pearl

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8022

Mileage 162,857 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Power 1st Row Windows FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Exterior Body-coloured door handles Front splash guards Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass Fixed interval wipers Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Grille w/Chrome Bar Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P195/65R15 89H AS (M+S) Mechanical Front-wheel drive Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Transmission: Continuously Variable Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 45-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Seating Cloth seating surfaces Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Wheels: 15 x 6.5J Steel w/Covers Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination 1 USB device connector Bluetooth streaming audio MP3/auxiliary input jack front speakers and rear speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

