Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Hyundai Genesis

106,430 KM

Details Description Features

$20,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

Contact Seller
2015 Hyundai Genesis

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Hyundai Genesis

Sedan Premium

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

  1. 6090240
  2. 6090240
  3. 6090240
  4. 6090240
  5. 6090240
  6. 6090240
  7. 6090240
  8. 6090240
  9. 6090240
  10. 6090240
  11. 6090240
  12. 6090240
  13. 6090240
  14. 6090240
  15. 6090240
  16. 6090240
  17. 6090240
  18. 6090240
  19. 6090240
  20. 6090240
  21. 6090240
  22. 6090240
  23. 6090240
  24. 6090240
  25. 6090240
  26. 6090240
Contact Seller

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

106,430KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6090240
  • Stock #: PA92761
  • VIN: KMHGN4JE2FU092761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,430 KM

Vehicle Description

With over 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.

Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­

To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at 403.346.6621.

Or Email us: jshiplett@goauto.ca

Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

No Doc/Admin Fees

Flat Commission Sales Consultants

Go Card Discounts

Local 24/7 Customer Service­­

We Are MGM Ford Lincoln – Located at 3010 – Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.

For More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!!

 

*This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, MGM Ford Lincoln reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details. *

*This price includes an $899 mandatory security transfer.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MGM Ford Lincoln

2008 Nissan Titan LE
 166,855 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Lexus NX 200t N...
 127,400 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge Limit...
 135,703 KM
$18,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory