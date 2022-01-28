Menu
2015 Mitsubishi RVR

101,578 KM

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

2015 Mitsubishi RVR

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

Sale

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

101,578KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8195088
  Stock #: 21LT56410B
  VIN: 4A4AJ4AW5FE610010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21LT56410B
  • Mileage 101,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Withover 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call or send a text to 403.346.6621.Or email us: caldrich@goauto.caDiscover theGo AutoAdvantage!!No Doc/Admin FeesFlat Commission Sales ConsultantsGo Card DiscountsLocal 24/7 Customer Service­­We AreMGM Ford Lincoln - Located at 3010 - Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.For More Information, Inquire Online orCome and See for Yourself Today!!* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

