2015 Nissan Murano

$27,895 + taxes & licensing 9 4 , 9 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9319480

9319480 Stock #: PP72819A

PP72819A VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8FN239938

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,993 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Keyless Start CVT Transmission Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag A/T Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Gasoline Fuel Cross-Traffic Alert Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription Driver Monitoring Aerial View Display System Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.