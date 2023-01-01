Menu
2015 RAM 2500

132,333 KM

Details Description Features

$52,999

+ tax & licensing
$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

Laramie

2015 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$52,999

+ taxes & licensing

132,333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10548819
  • Stock #: 6100B
  • VIN: 3C6UR5FL7FG558901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6100B
  • Mileage 132,333 KM

Vehicle Description

Please call for more information!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
Remote Start System
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Folding Flat Load Floor Storage
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front map lights
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Exterior Mirrors w/Memory
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
High Back Seats
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
Harman Radio Manufacturer
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Audio
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Spray in Bedliner
Tip Start
Next Generation Engine Controller
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
160 Amp Alternator
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
117.3 L Fuel Tank

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
antenna
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Regular Amplifier
Bluetooth Integrated Voice Command

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Rear Window
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals
Chrome Front Bumper
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Firestone Brand Tires
Front Bumper Sight Shields
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW All-Season
Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Lumbar Adjust
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
BLACK
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
Radio: Uconnect 8.4A AM/FM/SXM/BT
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DG7) -inc: Transmission Oil Cooler
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/SXM/HD/BT/NAV -inc: GPS Navigation
Premium Leather 40/20/40 Bench Seat
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM
10 Alpine Speakers
8.4 Touchscreen
Power w/Tilt Down Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding
GVWR: 4 536 KGS (10 000 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2FH LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel I-6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DG7) 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL I-6 -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) 180 Amp Alternator Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel GVWR: 4 536 kgs (10 000 lbs) RAM Active Air Winter Front Grille Cover Tow Hooks Cur...
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control
BLACK LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Full Length Floor Console Heated Second Row Seats Ventilated Front Seats
BLACK APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: 7 x 10 Trailer Tow Mirrors Black Ram Head Tailgate Badge Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Painted Aluminum Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Body-Colour Door Handles Bi-Function Black Projector Headlamp Black Wheel Centre Hub Body-Col...
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 4 082 kgs (9 000 lbs)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
993.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Media Hub (SD USB AUX)
Radio w/Clock Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

