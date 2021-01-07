Menu
2016 BMW X3

51,848 KM

Details Description Features

$28,887

+ tax & licensing
$28,887

+ taxes & licensing

Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

2016 BMW X3

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28i Leather Roof Nav BCam

2016 BMW X3

xDrive28i Leather Roof Nav BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$28,887

+ taxes & licensing

51,848KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6433489
  Stock #: 15205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,848 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $49,26051,848 KMThis 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i is powered by a twin turbo 2.0L engine that is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. This X3 is equipped with leather bucket seats, power adjustable seats, panoramic sunroof, navigation system, rear view camera, Harmon/Kardon premium audio system, fog lights, steering wheel mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, memory seats, HID headlights, traction control, heated steering wheel, keyless entry & much more.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HD Radio
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

