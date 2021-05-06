Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

124,941 KM

Details Description Features

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD LT

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

  1. 7135894
  2. 7135894
  3. 7135894
  4. 7135894
  5. 7135894
  6. 7135894
  7. 7135894
  8. 7135894
  9. 7135894
  10. 7135894
Contact Seller

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

124,941KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7135894
  • Stock #: PG87184A
  • VIN: 1GCHSCEA6G1112256

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 124,941 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH TRADE!!

PHOTOS COMING SOON!

 

Our Mechanics will be doing an inspection on this vehicle shortly and then straight to detail!

With over 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.

Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­

To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at 403.346.6621.

Or Email us: jshiplett@goauto.ca

Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

No Doc/Admin Fees

Flat Commission Sales Consultants

Go Card Discounts

Local 24/7 Customer Service­­

We Are MGM Ford Lincoln – Located at 3010 – Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.

For More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!!

* AMVIC Licensed Dealer *

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
4 Cylinder Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Transmission Overdrive Switch
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
6-Speed A/T
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From MGM Ford Lincoln

2019 Ford Escape SEL
 13,716 KM
$30,895 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 32,684 KM
$66,895 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silve...
 4,904 KM
$99,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-3026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory