Vehicle Features

Additional Features 155 amp alternator 3.39 Axle Ratio Dual Exhaust w/Premium Tips Engine: 3.6L V6 SIDI 660 CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Hydraulic-Variable Power-Assist Steering

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.