2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

40,707 KM

Details Description Features

$48,817

+ tax & licensing
Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

HD 4x4 Crew Cab LT Nav BCam

HD 4x4 Crew Cab LT Nav BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

40,707KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5659983
  • Stock #: 15014
  • VIN: 1GC1KVEG5GF188880

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 40,707 KM

Vehicle Description

**MECHANICALLY CERTIFIED - LOW KMS**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $76,47040,707 KMThis 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4x4 Crew Cab LT is powered by a 6.0L V8 engine that is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Silverado is equipped with cloth bucket seats, power driver seat, rear view camera, heated seats, navigation system, heated exterior mirrors, stability control, keyless entry, traction control & much more. This Chevrolet carries the balance of a 5 year/160,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription
ENGINE VORTEC 6.0L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI E85-COMPATIBLE FLEXFUEL capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (GVWR below 10 000 lbs. 360 hp [268.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm 380 lb-ft of torque [515.0 N-m] @ 4200 rpm) (GVWR 10 000 lbs. or abov...

