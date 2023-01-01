$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LTZ
3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6
106,984KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 36704A
- VIN: 3GNCJRSB5GL202138
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 106,984 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Engine: ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L VVT DOHC 4-Cylinder SMFI
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
