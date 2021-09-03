2016 Ford F-250

$44,500 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 0 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7749351

7749351 Stock #: P8003

P8003 VIN: 1FT7W2B64GEB46456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8003

Mileage 103,014 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission w/Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 132.5 L Fuel Tank Firm Suspension Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85) Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Interior POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Rear centre armrest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Safety Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Restricted Driving Mode 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock 3000# Maximum Payload Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: SelectShift and tow/haul mode 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control GVWR: 4490 kgs (9900 lbs) Payload Package Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control

