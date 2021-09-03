Menu
2016 Ford F-250

103,014 KM

Details Description Features

$44,500

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

2016 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

$44,500

+ taxes & licensing

103,014KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7749351
  • Stock #: P8003
  • VIN: 1FT7W2B64GEB46456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8003
  • Mileage 103,014 KM

Vehicle Description

(Syear)(Smake)(Smodel) *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
132.5 L Fuel Tank
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Fixed antenna
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Restricted Driving Mode
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
3000# Maximum Payload
Transmission: TorqShift 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: SelectShift and tow/haul mode
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 4490 kgs (9900 lbs) Payload Package
Class V Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

