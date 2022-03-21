Menu
2016 Honda Civic

113,676 KM

Details Description Features

$24,900

+ tax & licensing
$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

Honda Red Deer

855-996-2953

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN

2016 Honda Civic

SEDAN

Location

Honda Red Deer

1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7

855-996-2953

$24,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,676KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8692994
  • Stock #: PG3690
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F99GH101297

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 113,676 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Honda Civic has low kilometers, one owner and accident free. It has been fully inspected by our qualified and experience technicians. In our shop we completed an oil change and gave it a nice bubble bath for your viewing pleasuring.If you would like a custom walk around video of this vehicle before visiting us, please call or text (403) 347-7700! -Option Highlights-- Leather Seats- Sunroof- Bluetooth- Remote Start- Lane Departure- And much more! -The Go Advantage-10% off parts and service!Loaner vehicle or shuttle with every service! (Upon availability)NO EXTRA FEES. Our dealership does not have "documentation" and "admin" feesEarn $500 Go Card credit when a referred friend buys a NEW vehicleFeel confident about your purchase with our 30-day exchange program (see store for details)Inquire today by calling or texting (403) 347-7700! Honda Red Deer, providing service above expectations! AMVIC Licensed.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
4 Cylinder Engine
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
A/T
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Honda Red Deer

Honda Red Deer

Honda Red Deer

1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7

Call Dealer

855-996-XXXX

(click to show)

855-996-2953

