Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4x4 Sport

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

  1. 4726380
  2. 4726380
  3. 4726380
  4. 4726380
  5. 4726380
  6. 4726380
  7. 4726380
  8. 4726380
  9. 4726380
  10. 4726380
  11. 4726380
  12. 4726380
  13. 4726380
  14. 4726380
  15. 4726380
  16. 4726380
  17. 4726380
  18. 4726380
  19. 4726380
  20. 4726380
  21. 4726380
  22. 4726380
  23. 4726380
  24. 4726380
  25. 4726380
Contact Seller

$18,612

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,564KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4726380
  • Stock #: 14710
  • VIN: 1C4PJMAB9GW144267
Exterior Colour
Bright White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $29,04089,564 KMThis 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4x4 Sport is powered by a 2.4L engine that is paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. This Cherokee is equipped with a touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, bucket seats, keyless entry, LED lighting & much more. This Jeep carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
  • BRIGHT WHITE
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
  • ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I4 (STD)
  • 3.734 AXLE RATIO (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Deer Motors

2013 Ford F-250 4x4 ...
 62,786 KM
$28,812 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 103,752 KM
$44,917 + tax & lic
2016 Lexus RX 350 AW...
 45,993 KM
$42,817 + tax & lic
Red Deer Motors

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

403-347-XXXX

(click to show)

403-347-7777

Send A Message