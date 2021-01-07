Menu
2016 Jeep Renegade

52,821 KM

Details Description Features

$19,887

+ tax & licensing
Red Deer Motors

403-347-7777

4x4 North BCam

4x4 North BCam

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

52,821KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6433458
  • Stock #: 15214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GLACIER METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 52,821 KM

Vehicle Description

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $33,27052,821 KMThis 2016 Jeep Renegade 4x4 North is powered by a 2.4L engine that is paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. This Renegade is equipped with keyless entry, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, halogen headlights, heated seats, heated steering wheel, push button start, rear view camera, remote start, 3M paint protection & much more. This Jeep carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Vinyl Shift Knob
GLACIER METALLIC
WHEELS: 18" X 7.0" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4 Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
3.734 Final Drive Ratio
PASSIVE ENTRY KEYLESS GO PACKAGE -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
Requires Subscription
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Windshield Wiper De-Icer Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Season Floor Mats
ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 -inc: Tires: 215/60R17 BSW AS Touring 3.734 Final Drive Ratio Engine Oil Cooler Wheels: 17" x 7.0" Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

