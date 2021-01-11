2016 Kia Rio

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features POWER REAR WINDOWS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket 4.06 axle ratio Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cloth Seat Trim 90 amp alternator Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Front Cupholder digital signal processor Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Driver And Passenger Door Bins Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 2 12V DC Power Outlets Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Analog Display Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 43 L Fuel Tank Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder Tires: P185/65R15 Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) -inc: tire mobility kit Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat driver seat height adjuster and seat back pockets URBAN BLUE

