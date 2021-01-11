Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Kia Rio

61,743 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Red Deer

403-314-5421

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Rio

2016 Kia Rio

LX, Manual, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise, 2 Sets of Wheels

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Rio

LX, Manual, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Cruise, 2 Sets of Wheels

Location

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

403-314-5421

  1. 6462796
  2. 6462796
  3. 6462796
  4. 6462796
  5. 6462796
  6. 6462796
  7. 6462796
  8. 6462796
  9. 6462796
  10. 6462796
  11. 6462796
  12. 6462796
  13. 6462796
  14. 6462796
  15. 6462796
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,743KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6462796
  • Stock #: 21SP0726A
  • VIN: KNADM4A39G6629282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 61,743 KM

Vehicle Description

Kia Red Deer offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Kia Red Deer is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Kia Rio makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Kia Rio LX. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The Kia Rio LX will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. The quintessential Kia -- This Kia Rio LX speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/01/11

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Air filtration
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
4.06 axle ratio
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cloth Seat Trim
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Display
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
43 L Fuel Tank
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Wheels: 15 Steel w/Covers
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 1.6L GDI DOHC 16-Valve D-CVVT 4-Cylinder
Tires: P185/65R15 Low Rolling Resistance (LRR) -inc: tire mobility kit
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat driver seat height adjuster and seat back pockets
URBAN BLUE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia Red Deer

2017 Mazda CX-3 AWD ...
 50,883 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 51,409 KM
$20,000 + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 2500...
 317,527 KM
$9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

Kia Red Deer

7652 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4P 2A8

Call Dealer

403-314-XXXX

(click to show)

403-314-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory