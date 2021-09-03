This 2016 Porsche Cayenne Turbo is proudly offered by Kia Red Deer *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.**Expires 2021/09/03
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Leather Door Trim Insert
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Analog Appearance
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
Body-coloured grille
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Cornering Lights
100 L Fuel Tank
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Full-Time All-Wheel
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
14 Bose Speakers
585w Regular Amplifier
GVWR: 2860 kgs (6305 lbs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Compatible Remote CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System DVD-Audio External Memory Control and 40 Gb Internal Memory
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Wheels: 8.5J x 19 Cayenne Turbo
Tires: 265/50R19 AS
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and HVAC
6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support and Power Cushion Side Bolster Support
Front Seats w/Leather Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package -inc: heated seats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Altimeter Turbo/Supercharger Boost Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer