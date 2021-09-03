2016 Porsche Cayenne

Cornering Lights

100 L Fuel Tank

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Audio Theft Deterrent

Front And Rear Fog Lamps

Body-Coloured Fender Flares

5 12V DC Power Outlets

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Concealed Diversity Antenna

Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding

Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Powdercoated Tailpipe Finisher

Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Air Springs

Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks

Full Alcantara Simulated Suede Headliner

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Full-Time All-Wheel

Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets

14 Bose Speakers

585w Regular Amplifier

GVWR: 2860 kgs (6305 lbs)

Radio w/Seek-Scan Compatible Remote CD MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System DVD-Audio External Memory Control and 40 Gb Internal Memory

Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Wheels: 8.5J x 19 Cayenne Turbo

Tires: 265/50R19 AS

Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and HVAC

6-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support and Power Cushion Side Bolster Support

Front Seats w/Leather Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar

18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package -inc: heated seats

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Altimeter Turbo/Supercharger Boost Oil Temperature Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

6-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Support and Power Cushion Side Bolster Support