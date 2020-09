Vehicle Features

Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Exterior Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS

Additional Features Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle 121 LITRE FUEL TANK Comfort Group TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Sport Performance Hood 3.92 Rear Axle Ratio Spray-in bedliner Front heated seats Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum w/Tech Silver Pockets Class IV Hitch Receiver Quick Order Package 27L Sport

