2016 RAM 1500

68,443 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Honda Red Deer

855-996-2953

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Location

Honda Red Deer

1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7

855-996-2953

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,443KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9556861
  Stock #: PI6718
  VIN: 3C6JR7AT4GG356718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 68,443 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Ram 1600 has low kilometers, one owner and is smoke free. It has been fully inspected by our qualified and experience technicians. In our shop we completed an oil change and gave it a nice bubble bath for your viewing pleasure!If you would like a custom walk around video of this vehicle before visiting us, please call or text (403) 347-7700! -Option Highlights-Cloth SeatsBluetoothBack Up CameraHeated SeatsAnd much more! -The Go Advantage-10% off parts and service!Loaner vehicle or shuttle with every service! (Upon availability)NO EXTRA FEES. Our dealership does not have "documentation" and "admin" feesEarn $500 Go Card credit when a referred friend buys a NEW vehicleFeel confident about your purchase with our 30-day exchange program (see store for details)Inquire today by calling or texting (403) 347-7700! Honda Red Deer, providing service above expectations! AMVIC Licensed.Advertised price includes A/C tax, AMVIC Levy, and Tire Tax. Advertised price does not include G.S.T. or cost and charges associated with financing.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
WHEELS: 17" X 7" ALUMINUM
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
GVWR: 2
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
880 kgs (6
350 lbs)

Honda Red Deer

Honda Red Deer

1824-49 Avenue, Red Deer, AB T4R 2N7

