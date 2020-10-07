Menu
2016 Suzuki XL-7

1,000 KM

Details Description

$13,895

+ tax & licensing
$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

MGM Ford Lincoln

855-996-3026

2016 Suzuki XL-7

2016 Suzuki XL-7

2016 YAMAHA WOLVERINE YXE700

2016 Suzuki XL-7

2016 YAMAHA WOLVERINE YXE700

Location

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

855-996-3026

$13,895

+ taxes & licensing

1,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5852043
  • Stock #: 20AV29943B
  • VIN: 5Y4AMA3W7GA300449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 2016 YAMAHA WOLVERINE

With over 60 years in business here in Red Deer, we stand behind our premium pre-owned vehicles; they have been inspected by our experienced and certified technicians.

Our knowledgeable sales staff will help assist you with every step! ­

To book a test drive or receive further information give us a call at 403.346.6621.

Or Email us: jshiplett@goauto.ca

Discover the Go Auto Advantage!!

No Doc/Admin Fees

Flat Commission Sales Consultants

Go Card Discounts

Local 24/7 Customer Service­­

We Are MGM Ford Lincoln – Located at 3010 – Gaetz Avenue Red Deer, Alberta.

For More Information, Inquire Online or Come and See for Yourself Today!!

 

 

*This vehicle may be leased or financed by anyone*, however, due to the recent increase in fraudulent vehicle purchase activity, MGM Ford Lincoln reserves the right to decline any form of payment, including but not limited to cash, bank draft, certified cheque, EFT, or credit card. *on approved credit, see dealer for details.

 

 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

MGM Ford Lincoln

MGM Ford Lincoln

3010 - 50 Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M5

