2017 Chrysler Pacifica

189,483 KM

Details Features

$24,501

+ tax & licensing
$24,501

+ taxes & licensing

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

403-347-3301

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

2017 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring-L

Location

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

$24,501

+ taxes & licensing

189,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10137546
  • Stock #: 36675B
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG8HR616366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Molten Silver
  • Interior Colour Alloy/Toffee Seats
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 189,483 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic

Additional Features

Quick Order Package 25L
BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V62nd & 3rd Row Window Shades

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer

3110 Gaetz Ave, Red Deer, AB T4R 1M6

403-347-3301

