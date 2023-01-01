$24,501+ tax & licensing
$24,501
+ taxes & licensing
Wheaton Chevrolet of Red Deer
403-347-3301
2017 Chrysler Pacifica
Touring-L
Location
189,483KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10137546
- Stock #: 36675B
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG8HR616366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Molten Silver
- Interior Colour Alloy/Toffee Seats
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 189,483 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Additional Features
Quick Order Package 25L
BLACK STOW 'N PLACE ROOF RACK
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V62nd & 3rd Row Window Shades
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
