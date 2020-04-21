Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus Leather Nav DVD

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT Premium Plus Leather Nav DVD

Location

Red Deer Motors

6720 Johnstone Drive, Red Deer, AB T4P 3R2

403-347-7777

$22,984

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,002KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4897437
  • Stock #: 14773
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR567403
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Light Greystone/Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

**ONE OWNER - ACCIDENT FREE**ORIGINAL FACTORY PRICE $47,37034,002 KMThis 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus is powered by a 3.6L engine that is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. This Caravan is equipped with leather bucket seats, power adjustable seats, power sliding doors, power liftgate, navigation system, stow n' go seating, DVD player, rear view camera, Bluetooth connectivity, fog lights, remote start & much more. This Dodge carries the balance of a 5 year/100,000 km warranty.Red Deer Motors is your #1 used car dealership and have been servicing Central Alberta for over 15 years. We are 100% locally owned and operated with no parent company, or corporate ownership. All of our vehicles are AMVIC certified. What does that mean to you? Hand-picked inventory, low pressure sales staff, $0 down financing, often approved the same day. We offer to you a great selection of low kilometer vehicles of every make and model. Every Certified Pre-Owned vehicle at Red Deer Motors goes through an extensive 176-point inspection that covers everything from the mechanical components to the exterior and interior appearance. Not only do our vehicles complete their inspection, we repair them to ensure that they are certified.Good or bad credit welcome! We will get you approved with the lowest rate possible!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Compact Spare Tire
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Floor mats
Power Options
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription
  • Load-Leveling & Height Control
  • RADIO: 430 NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
  • LIGHT GREYSTONE/BLACK LEATHER FRONT BUCKET W/SUEDE INSERTS
  • TRAILER TOW GROUP - 3 600 LB RATING -inc: Hitch w/2" Receiver Load-Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
  • POWER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Right Power Sliding Door Power Liftgate Left Power Sliding Door
  • UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription Remote USB Port Bluetooth Streaming Audio Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w...
  • SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT GROUP -inc: Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones Radio: 430 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd-Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen HDMI Input Jack 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Remote USB Port - Charge Only 115-Volt ...
  • QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT PREMIUM PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 2nd-Row Power Windows Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Body-Colour Bodyside Mouldings Premium Interior Accents Body-Colour Sill Applique ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

